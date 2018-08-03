Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Shelled in loss
Chacin (10-4) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.
Chacin allowed three home runs -- highlighted by a grand slam by Cody Bellinger in the third inning -- to derail his start. Prior to Thursday, he had allowed only three earned runs in his past three outings -- an 18 inning span. Despite this being his second eight earned run outing of the season, Chacin has a respectable 3.89 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 132 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come Wednesday against the Padres.
