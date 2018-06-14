Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Shuts down Cubs on Wednesday
Chacin (6-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Cubs, allowing four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander's now won three straight starts and held the opposition off the board in three of his last five trips to the mound, although the nine runs Chacin's coughed up in the other two starts highlight his volatility. He'll carry a 3.32 ERA into his next outing Monday in Pittsburgh.
