Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Six shutout innings
Chacin (3-3) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out one across six shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rockies.
Chacin turned in his best outing of the season by allowing only one-extra base hit -- a double by Daniel Murphy in the first inning. However, he walked three batters, continuing a season-long trend of struggling with his command as he now has a 4.7 BB/9. Still, he'll look to build on his success in this outing in his next start, likely to come Monday against Washington.
