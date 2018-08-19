Chacin (13-4) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out three across six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Cardinals.

Chacin allowed only two runners to reach base and has now pitched 13 scoreless innings across his last two starts. Though he generated only three strikeouts, Chacin pitched very efficiently needing only 82 pitches to retire 18 batters. He has won five of his last six decisions and ranks third in the National League with 13 wins.