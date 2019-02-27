Chacin will start Wednesday's exhibition against the Indians.

It's the Cactus League debut for Chacin, who should be a candidate for the Brewers' Opening Day starting assignment after posting a 3.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 35 outings during his first season in Milwaukee. Chacin's ability to suppress home runs looks to be a legitimate skill that might allow him to turn in another respectable ERA this season, but his inability to miss bats at a high clip (18.7 career strikeout percentage) limits his upside from a fantasy perspective.

