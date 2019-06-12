Chacin (back) will return from the injured list to start Monday against the Padres, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chacin got through a 45-to-50 pitch bullpen with no issues Tuesday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big-league rotation for Monday's series opener in San Diego. The right-hander will look to turn things around upon his return, as he struggled to a 5.74 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 12 starts (58 innings) before landing on the shelf. Freddy Peralta, who was previously scheduled to start Monday, could be shifted back to the bullpen to accommodate Chacin's return.