Chacin (6-2) allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out two across 6.1 innings as he took the loss Monday against the Pirates.

Chacin certainly deserved a better fate after being lifted in a scoreless game with one out in the seventh, but Josh Hader came on in relief and ended up allowing one of his inherited runners to score, placing Chacin on the hook for the loss. Despite a tough-luck loss, he sports a solid 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 66:35 K:BB over 87.2 innings this season. Chacin's next start will likely come Saturday against the Cardinals.