Chacin (1-0) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks and struck out seven over 5.1 innings Thursday against St. Louis. He also went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored.

Chacin gave up a pair of long balls in the second inning that put the Brewers in a 3-0 hole, but he would manage to settle in and pick up his first victory of the season. The 31-year-old also helped his cause by slugging a home run in the bottom of the fifth. After beginning the year on a high note, Chacin will draw his next start Tuesday at Cincinnati.