Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Solid in season debut
Chacin (1-0) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks and struck out seven over 5.1 innings Thursday against St. Louis. He also went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored.
Chacin gave up a pair of long balls in the second inning that put the Brewers in a 3-0 hole, but he would manage to settle in and pick up his first victory of the season. The 31-year-old also helped his cause by slugging a home run in the bottom of the fifth. After beginning the year on a high note, Chacin will draw his next start Tuesday at Cincinnati.
More News
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Excelling this spring•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated for spring debut•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Available to pitch in Game 1•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Named starter for Game 3 of NLCS•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Puts team up 2-0•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...