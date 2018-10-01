Chacin will start Monday's NL Central tiebreaker against the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chacin has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last 10 starts, posting a 2.78 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP over that stretch. He's faced the Cubs four times this season, throwing six scoreless innings in June, seven scoreless frames August and a combined 9.2 innings with four earned runs across back-to-back starts in September. That's good for a 1.59 ERA against his division rivals. He'll square off against Jose Quintana for the division crown.

