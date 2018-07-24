Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Strikes out nine
Chacin (9-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out nine across 5.2 innings to earn the win Monday against the Nationals.
Chacin racked up a season-best nine strikeouts, relying heavily on 19 called strikes. The lone run he allowed came on a solo shot by Daniel Murphy in the second inning, after which he did not allow another hit with the only baserunners he allowed resulting from an error and hit batsmen. While he has a pedestrian 2.05 K:BB in 120.2 innings pitched, he has been exceptional at suppressing home runs (0.7 HR/9) which has helped him to a 3.58 ERA.
