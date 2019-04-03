Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Strikes out six in win
Chacin (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out six to pick up the win over the Reds in Tuesday's 4-3 victory.
The 31-year-old allowed just single runs in the fourth and sixth innings and left with a 4-2 lead. He has a 4.22 ERA and a 13:5 K:BB this season, and he currently lines up to face the Angels on the road Monday.
