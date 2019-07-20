Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Struggles in loss
Chacin (3-10) took the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks after lasting just 2.1 innings and surrendering seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Chacin held it together until a messy third and final inning during which he allowed five straight hits, including a double to Ketel Marte, a triple to Eduardo Escobar and a two-run home run to Christian Walker. He walked the last batter he faced and left the game with the Brewers trailing 7-3. The 31-year-old will look to improve upon his disappointing 5.67 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 75:38 K:BB when he faces Cincinnati on Wednesday.
