Chacin (3-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rockies.

Chacin pitched fairly well against his former team, allowing only a solo home run and triple turned inside-the-park home run to the Rockies. He didn't find himself in trouble frequently either, allowing only six baserunners on the night. His ability to limit walks Thursday was especially encouraging as he entered the game allowing 4.3 BB/9, but Chacin's value in smaller mixed leagues remains limited by his mediocre ratios.