Chacin (3-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rockies.

Chacin pitched fairly well against his former team, allowing only a solo home run and triple turned inside the park home run to the Rockies. He didn't find himself in trouble frequently either, putting only six baserunners on in in his 5.1 innings of work. His ability to limit walks was especially encouraging as he entered the game allowing 4.31 BB/9. While unspectacular, Chacin has shown the ability to avoid blowup outings, making him a viable option in deeper leagues.