Chacin (3-5) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three as the Brewers fell 12-8 to Atlanta.

The right-hander checked out of the game after 91 pitches (61 strikes), and just in time too -- Atlanta hung nine runs on Milwaukee's bullpen in the sixth inning. Chacin will take a 4.65 ERA and 36:22 K:BB through 50.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Phillies.