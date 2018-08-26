Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Takes loss despite quality effort
Chacin (13-5) took the loss Saturday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on eight hits and four walks -- two intentional -- across six innings. He struck out seven.
The score was tied at 1-1 heading into the seventh inning and Chacin proceeded to walk the first batter he faced before giving up a double to Starling Marte. The right-hander intentionally walked Josh Bell to load the bases before handing the ball to Dan Jennings, who allowed two runs to score before getting out of the inning. Chacin had won three straight starts prior to Saturday's loss, allowing just three runs over 19 innings during that stretch (1.42 ERA). He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which will come on the road against the Nationals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...