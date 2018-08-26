Chacin (13-5) took the loss Saturday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on eight hits and four walks -- two intentional -- across six innings. He struck out seven.

The score was tied at 1-1 heading into the seventh inning and Chacin proceeded to walk the first batter he faced before giving up a double to Starling Marte. The right-hander intentionally walked Josh Bell to load the bases before handing the ball to Dan Jennings, who allowed two runs to score before getting out of the inning. Chacin had won three straight starts prior to Saturday's loss, allowing just three runs over 19 innings during that stretch (1.42 ERA). He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which will come on the road against the Nationals.