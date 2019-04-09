Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Takes loss despite quality start
Chacin (2-1) took the loss Monday as the Brewers fell 5-2 to the Angels, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out one.
The right-hander threw 51 of 89 pitches for strikes in recording his first quality start of the season, although he managed only two swinging strikes all night and primary relied on weak contact for results. Chcain will take a 4.24 ERA and 14:8 K:BB through 17 innings into his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Strikes out six in win•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Solid in season debut•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Excelling this spring•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated for spring debut•
-
Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Available to pitch in Game 1•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...