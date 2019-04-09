Chacin (2-1) took the loss Monday as the Brewers fell 5-2 to the Angels, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out one.

The right-hander threw 51 of 89 pitches for strikes in recording his first quality start of the season, although he managed only two swinging strikes all night and primary relied on weak contact for results. Chcain will take a 4.24 ERA and 14:8 K:BB through 17 innings into his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Dodgers.