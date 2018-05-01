Chacin lasted just 4.1 innings and allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and one strikeout in a no-decision Monday against the Reds.

It was yet another short start from Chacin, who failed to complete the fifth inning for the fourth time in seven starts as a Brewer. He struggled to find the zone, with just 34 strikes in 62 pitches, and when he did hit the zone, he caught too much of it. Of Chacin's five hits allowed, four were doubles. His inconsistency has been maddening thus far, but he has also only made two of his seven starts at home. Chacin will get another crack at it at Miller Park on Sunday against Pittsburgh.