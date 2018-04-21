Chacin (1-1) threw six scoreless innings in Friday's win over the Marlins, striking out five while allowing four hits and three walks.

Chacin locked down his first win of the season on what was his longest and most effective outing. All four hits given up were singles, and the righty threw 68 of 102 pitches for strikes. In each of the last three starts, Chacin has held the opponent to three runs or less, but over that time he's also allowed nine walks across 14.2 innings. On the season, Chacin has a 4.18 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with a .289 batting average against. Next up will be a matchup with the Cubs in Chicago.