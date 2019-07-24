Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: To IL with oblique strain
Chacin is headed for the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He will get an MRI Wednesday evening, but the injury is serious enough that he has already landed on the shelf. Chacin gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five in three innings (69 pitches) before exiting with the injury. Jimmy Nelson (elbow) and Adrian Houser are the two most likely options to take his place in the rotation.
