Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Tosses six strong innings
Chacin (3-4) took the loss against the Cubs on Sunday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four.
Chacin was effective in the quality start but was outdueled by Jon Lester on a cold, rainy night in Chicago. Since a rough four-inning outing against the Cardinals on April 24, Chacin has given up only three earned runs in 17 innings covering three starts, lowering his ERA from 6.35 to 4.57 in that stretch. He'll take on the Braves on Friday in his next scheduled start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...