Chacin (3-4) took the loss against the Cubs on Sunday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four.

Chacin was effective in the quality start but was outdueled by Jon Lester on a cold, rainy night in Chicago. Since a rough four-inning outing against the Cardinals on April 24, Chacin has given up only three earned runs in 17 innings covering three starts, lowering his ERA from 6.35 to 4.57 in that stretch. He'll take on the Braves on Friday in his next scheduled start.