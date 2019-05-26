Chacin (3-6) allowed four runs on seven hits, including two home runs, with six strikeouts and three walks across five innings while taking a loss against the Phillies on Saturday.

The 31-year-old reverted back to some of the problems he experienced in April during this start. Chacin walked three batters in five starts during April but hadn't walked more than two in a game during May before facing the Phillies. Chacin also had more trouble allowing home runs in the first month of the season versus the second. Even with small improvements in May, Chacin still possesses a career-high 5.67 FIP, 1.8 HR/9 and 4.1 BB/9. He is also 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 55.1 innings this season. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Pirates on Friday.