Chacin (3-9) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds.

Chacin turned in his first quality start in his last six outings, also striking out a season-best eight batters. Though he allowed seven baserunners, this was Chacin's first start of the season in which he did not issue a free pass. His issues with the long ball did persist as he allowed a solo home run to Yasiel Puig and has now allowed 1.8 HR/9 across 78.1 innings. Still, it was a positive way to enter the All-Star break for Chacin, though he still has a 5.40 ERA and 1.49 WHIP for the campaign.