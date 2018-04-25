Chacin will take the mound versus Kansas City on Wednesday, moving Chase Anderson back to Thursday's game against the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chacin will look to earn a second-straight quality start against one of the worst lineups in the big leagues after tossing six scoreless frames against Miami on Friday. Manager Craig Counsell explained the decision as one that "fits better moving forward," likely due to the fact that Anderson will now be able to toe the rubber against the Brewers' division rival.