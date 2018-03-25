Chacin will start the Brewers' second game of the regular season, Friday Mar. 30 against the Padres.

Chacin spent the 2017 season with the Padres, and he will not have to wait long to face his former squad. He seemed to settle into his new surroundings just fine during the spring, giving up just three earned runs in 14. 2 innings (1.84 ERA) over five appearances. Conditions will be favorable for success in Chacin's first regular season start with the Brewers, as he posted a sparkling 1.79 ERA over 16 starts at PETCO Park a year ago.