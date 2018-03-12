Chacin is scheduled to start one of the Brewers' first three games of the regular season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers confirmed that Chase Anderson would receive the Opening Day nod March 29 in San Diego, so Chacin will face off against the Padres on March 30 or 31. Considering Chacin posted a 1.79 ERA across 100.1 innings at Petco Park last season as a member of the the Padres, he'll make for a strong streaming option across all formats in his first start, but his season-long fantasy value will be dependent on how he's able to navigate the unfavorable pitching environment in Milwaukee. Chacin posted a 1.24 HR/9 rate on the road last season, a scary prospect given that Miller Park has ranked no worse than 12th in the MLB in terms of park factors for home runs since 2008.