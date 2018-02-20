Choi is getting his wisdom teeth removed and is absent from the Brewers' first full-squad workout Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Choi is the only absentee for Milwaukee. It's unclear how long the issue will keep him sidelined, but he isn't expected to break camp with the big club with Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar both settled in ahead of him at first base. Barring an injury or two, the 26-year-old should spend the majority of this season with Triple-A Colorado Springs.