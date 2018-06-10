Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Clubs grand slam
Choi hit a grand slam in his lone plate appearance against the Phillies on Saturday.
Choi quickly fell behind in the count 0-2 before working it full and the tucking the home run just inside the left-field foul pole. The 27-year-old rejoined the Brewers ahead of their road trip that featured games at the White Sox and Indians, going 2-for-14 with seven strikeouts. Choi is unlikely to remain on the major-league roster for long, with Brandon Woodruff set to be recalled ahead of Sunday's start and Eric Thames (thumb) also nearing a return from the disabled list.
