Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Gets minors deal from Milwaukee
The Brewers and Choi agreed to a minor-league contract Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Sung Min Kim of Sporting News reports. The deal is worth $850,000 at the major-league level.
Choi had a brief run with the Yankees last season as part of a platoon at first base, appearing in six games and swatting two home runs before being outrighted off the 40-man roster. With Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar performing effectively for the Brewers last season as part of the timeshare at first base, it will probably take an injury or two before Choi gets a look in Milwaukee in 2018. He's likely to see the bulk of his at-bats with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate in Colorado Springs.
