Choi was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Ryan Braun (back) getting activated from the disabled list, the Brewers no longer needed Choi to serve as the backup first baseman. He is 4-for-15 with one home run and seven strikeouts in his brief work in the majors this season.