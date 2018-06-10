Choi was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Choi will head back to the minors to make room on the roster for Brandon Woodruff to be recalled to take the mound Sunday against the Phillies. Choi went just 3-for-15 during his recent stint in the majors, but he provided the go-ahead pinch-hit grand slam in Saturday's win over the Phillies.

