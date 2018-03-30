Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Stay on roster likely short
Choi is expected to return to the minors once new signing Dan Jennings passes his physical, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It was a surprise to see Choi make the Brewers' Opening Day roster as the team's fourth third baseman, but he rewarded the decision by scoring the winning run in the 12th inning Thursday against the Padres. Despite his heroics, Choi's stay on the roster is likely to end very soon, as left-handed reliever Dan Jennings will need a roster spot within the next few days. Choi, who has options remaining, is the obvious choice to be sent down. He could be back up later in the season, but it would take a significant injury crisis for him to get regular at-bats.
