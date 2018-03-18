Henderson signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Henderson will return to the organization where he spent seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. The 35-year-old hasn't pitched since 2016, and the club is apparently signing him with a "player/coach" role in mind. His outlook for playing time and the minor-league level to which he'll be assigned remain unknown. He can be left off your fantasy radar.