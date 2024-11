The Brewers signed Herron to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Herron, 28, batted .280/.357/.453 with 14 homers and 16 steals across 95 contests with Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies organization this season. He will give the Brewers some depth at all three outfield spots.