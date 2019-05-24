Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Activated and sent to Triple-A
Nelson (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A San Antonio.
Nelson made his fourth rehab start at Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, and it looks as though he'll remain there for the time being. The 29-year-old exceeded 80 pitches in each of his last three rehab outings, so he should be fully stretched out despite the extensive layoff. The Brewers have yet to announce the official plan for Nelson going forward, but more information is likely to be provided in the near future.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Struggles in rehab start•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Excellent in third rehab start•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Tabbed for third rehab start•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Another rehab start on tap•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab delayed by birth of twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...