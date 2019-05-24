Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Activated and sent to Triple-A

Nelson (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A San Antonio.

Nelson made his fourth rehab start at Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, and it looks as though he'll remain there for the time being. The 29-year-old exceeded 80 pitches in each of his last three rehab outings, so he should be fully stretched out despite the extensive layoff. The Brewers have yet to announce the official plan for Nelson going forward, but more information is likely to be provided in the near future.

