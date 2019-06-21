Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Allows five runs in loss to Reds
Nelson (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks across five innings while taking the loss Thursday against the Reds. He struck out five.
Nelson got off to a rough start in the first inning, when he allowed three runs on two hits, two walks, and a hit batsman. He settled down nicely until the fifth when he surrendered a two-out, two-run home run to Jose Iglesias. This makes it three consecutive disappointing starts to begin Nelson's season, resulting in an unsightly 9.75 ERA over 12 innings. He'll look to right the ship in his next start on the road against the Mariners.
