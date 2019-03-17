Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Allows one unearned run

Nelson (shoulder) gave up one unearned run on two hits across three innings during Saturday's spring game against the Rockies. He recorded four strikeouts

Nelson made his spring debut with one inning Monday but looked significantly better during his second outing. The Brewers already announced the 29-year-old won't be present on the Opening Day roster after missing the entire 2018 season, but extending to three innings is nonetheless a significant step towards his return. Nelson has no specified timeline for his return but should continue to ramp up his workload as spring training reaches it's closing stages.