Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Allows three runs in Tuesday's no-decision
Nelson allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings during Tuesday's game against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Nelson had difficulty limiting baserunners Tuesday and was fortunate to exit the contest with just three runs to his name. It could've been much worse, but the 28-year-old was able to work his way out of two separate one-out, bases-loaded jams. Nelson held a 3.24 ERA as recently as August 6, but has seen that figure inflate to 3.79 after allowing a total of 15 earned runs over his previous three starts. Things don't get any easier for the Brewers' ace, as he's scheduled to face off against the Dodgers on Sunday.
