Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Another rehab start on tap

Manager Craig Counsell said Nelson (shoulder) is scheduled to start for Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nelson allowed three runs on two hits and four walks across 3.1 innings in his first appearance for San Antonio, but most importantly the right-hander emerged from the outing healthy. He'll continue to get up to speed with the Missions before eventually being cleared to rejoin the big-league club.

