Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Another rehab start on tap
Manager Craig Counsell said Nelson (shoulder) is scheduled to start for Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nelson allowed three runs on two hits and four walks across 3.1 innings in his first appearance for San Antonio, but most importantly the right-hander emerged from the outing healthy. He'll continue to get up to speed with the Missions before eventually being cleared to rejoin the big-league club.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab delayed by birth of twins•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Begins rehab stint•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab assignment likely next•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Throwing one more simulated game•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Nearing minor-league games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal