Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Avoids arbitration with Brewers

Nelson (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $3.7 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This is a bittersweet moment for Nelson, as he had a career year at the perfect time entering his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player, but is rehabbing from shoulder surgery, which is expected to cost him a good chunk of the 2018 season. The 28-year-old righty pitched like a frontline starter last season, but his lack of a substantial track record and the uncertainty regarding his innings and initial effectiveness this season makes him a late-round dart in fantasy drafts.