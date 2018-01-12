Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Avoids arbitration with Brewers
Nelson (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $3.7 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This is a bittersweet moment for Nelson, as he had a career year at the perfect time entering his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player, but is rehabbing from shoulder surgery, which is expected to cost him a good chunk of the 2018 season. The 28-year-old righty pitched like a frontline starter last season, but his lack of a substantial track record and the uncertainty regarding his innings and initial effectiveness this season makes him a late-round dart in fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab going well, but timetable still uncertain•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Too early to determine timetable•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: To miss meaningful portion of 2018•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will miss time in 2018•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will undergo surgery Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Officially placed on DL•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...