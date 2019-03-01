Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Back on track
Manager Craig Counsell said Nelson looked great during a bullpen session Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nelson briefly shut down his throwing program earlier in the week after tweaking his forearm, though he was never worried about the issue and appears to be back on track after Friday's positive session. Assuming everything checks out OK in the coming days, the right-hander is expected to progress to live batting practice sometime early next week. Barring any setbacks, Nelson remains on track to be ready for the start of the season.
