Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Backing off with sore elbow

Nelson will back off a bit after experiencing some elbow soreness Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The team doesn't view the issue as a serious one and believes Nelson could be ready for the start of the Triple-A season, where he'll spend some time building up to speed on a rehab assignment as he recovers from shoulder surgery. That's certainly good news, but elbow problems of any kind are always a worry for pitchers, so the issue is worth keeping an eye on.