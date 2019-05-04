Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Beginning rehab assignment
Nelson (shoulder) will make a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A San Antonio, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Nelson was originally scheduled to begin his rehab assignment at San Antonio last weekend, but the premature birth of his twin daughters brought about a change of plan. The 29-year-old will likely require several rehab starts with the Missions given his extensive layoff from game action due to the shoulder injury.
