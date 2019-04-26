Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Begins rehab stint
Nelson (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This is big news for Nelson, who has finally been given the green light to move on from extended spring training. He'll likely need at least a couple starts with the Missions before the Brewers consider activating him from the injured list.
