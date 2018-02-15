Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Begins throwing at 60 feet
Nelson (shoulder) has been able to throw from 60 feet the past few days and stated that he's progressing ahead of schedule, Tom Haudricourt of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Nelson has been progressing from mid-September surgery to repair his labrum in a timely fashion, although he stated that once he's able to extend out to 90 feet, then "things will accelerate." For the time being, it still appears as though his timetable will keep the right-hander sidelined until June. but a more concise target date should come into focus once he's able to ramp up activity. Expect another update on Nelson's status in the coming weeks.
