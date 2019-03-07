Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Completes two-inning appearance

Nelson (shoulder) was satisfied with the way the ball was coming out in his two-inning intrasquad outing Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

His fastball was clocked at 90-91 mph, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Nelson said he wanted better results in the intrasquad match but said he felt good afterward. He is unsure what the next step will be, but is anxious to get into a Cactus League game.