Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Continuing rehab assignment
Nelson (elbow) has been assigned to Low-A Wisconsin for a rehab assignment and will start Sunday.
This will mark Nelson's second rehab appearance with Wisconsin as he continues to work back from elbow effusion. He has been out since late June and figures to fill a role in the bullpen upon his return.
