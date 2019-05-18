Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Excellent in third rehab start

Nelson (shoulder) threw 5.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start Friday for Triple-A San Antonio. He gave up three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

This was Nelson's best rehab start, throwing 54 of his 86 pitches for strikes. He has a 3.77 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 16 strikeouts through 14.1 innings in three rehab outings in the Pacific Coast League. Nelson will make one more rehab start at Triple-A, per Greg Luca of the San Antonio Express News. If that start goes well, he could join the big-league rotation before the end of May.