Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Fires successful bullpen

Nelson (shoulder) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Nelson appears poised for a normal spring training after incorporating his full pitch repertoire in Tuesday's session and reporting no issues afterwards. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander should open the season in Milwaukee's starting rotation. A healthy Nelson will look to return to his pre-injury form, as he compiled a 3.49 ERA and 199:48 K:BB across 29 starts (175.1 innings) in 2017 prior to going under the knife.

