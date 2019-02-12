Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Fires successful bullpen
Nelson (shoulder) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Nelson appears poised for a normal spring training after incorporating his full pitch repertoire in Tuesday's session and reporting no issues afterwards. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander should open the season in Milwaukee's starting rotation. A healthy Nelson will look to return to his pre-injury form, as he compiled a 3.49 ERA and 199:48 K:BB across 29 starts (175.1 innings) in 2017 prior to going under the knife.
