Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: First relief appearance this season

Nelson threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

Nelson kept the Mariners off the scoreboard, but he was not particularly sharp, throwing 47 pitches over his two frames and allowing six runners to reach base. He will continue pitching in relief for the time being while trying to work out the kinks following his extended absence due to the shoulder injury he suffered late in the 2017 campaign.

